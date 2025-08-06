© 2025 WBAA
Brownsburg teacher's lawsuit over transgender students' names revived by federal appeals court

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 6, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT
Former Brownsburg High School music teacher John Kluge sued the school, alleging he was pushed out of his job for refusing to use transgender students' preferred names and pronouns.

A federal appeals court revived a former Brownsburg music teacher’s lawsuit that claims he was pushed out of his job because he refused to use transgender students’ preferred pronouns and names.

The court switched its position after new guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court.

John Kluge said his religious beliefs prevented him from using transgender students’ preferred pronouns or names. And he said his job at Brownsburg High School ended after the school wouldn’t allow him to only call students by their last names, as an accommodation for his beliefs.

Both a federal district court and appeals court had sided with the school. But two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court said that an employer could only violate an employee’s religious beliefs if it caused a substantial burden to the employer. That’s a higher standard than previously existed under Supreme Court precedents.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals said, using that new standard, there are genuine disputes over whether the school was substantially burdened by its accommodation for Kluge’s religious beliefs. And it sent the case back to the district court, saying those disputes are for a jury to decide.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
