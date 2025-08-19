© 2025 WBAA
WBAA-AM is getting another upgrade! Starting August 11, tower maintenance may cause occasional signal disruptions for a few weeks. You can still hear WBAA News on 105.9 FM, at wbaa.org, or on the WBAA app. Thanks for your patience during this essential work.

Hoosier Lottery expects to deliver $341 million to state, lowest amount in five years

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT
A Hoosier Lottery signs hangs on the side of the lottery's headquarters. The sign is a circle, with the image of the state of Indiana in red and the word "Hoosier" in white on it, while the word "Lottery" is just below in white letters with a red outline.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Hoosier Lottery revenues skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The expected $341 million in revenue for the state this year is the lowest amount since the early days of the pandemic.

The Hoosier Lottery expects to deliver about $341 million to the state this year — the lowest amount in the last five years.

Lottery revenue helps teacher, police and firefighter pensions and reduces the cost of license plates at the BMV.

Revenue for the fiscal year that just ended in June is down about 6 percent from the previous year. But Lottery Executive Director Sarah Taylor said it’s also in line with where the lottery expected to be.

She said it’s not time to panic.

“We’re still pretty optimistic that the big jackpots can maybe deliver some special wins this year to us and we’ve also got some good product to put out,” Taylor said.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Sales of draw games — Hoosier Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions — were down 38 percent. That’s in large part because the two multistate games had only one really big jackpot between them last fiscal year.

Taylor said something like that is out of the Hoosier Lottery’s control — so what it does is focus on what it can control: scratch-off games.

“The number of scratch-offs, the launch of the scratch-offs, the style of the scratch-offs — and that has what has sustained us,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the lottery will also continue to add self-service machines around the state and continue discussing online lottery with the legislature.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
