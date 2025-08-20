Indiana lawmakers dig into reducing state boards, commissions

Indiana government has more than 200 boards and commissions, a number that’s doubled in the last two decades.

State lawmakers are digging into all those panels to explore whether they can be merged, reorganized or outright eliminated.

The Indiana State Budget Agency’s “low-ball, conservative” estimate of how much the boards and commissions cost last year just in travel and per-diem for their members is $700,000.

But Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) said that number doesn’t capture a lot of information. He asked the state’s Legislative Services Agency to figure out how much boards and commissions cost in taxpayer dollars.

“One of the first things that came out is they have almost no visibility on expenses within some of these boards and commissions,” Garten said. “Can’t track ‘em, can’t see ‘em.”

Adam Battalio is senior policy advisor for the Braun administration. He researched how other states have reduced their boards and commissions.

As an example, Iowa recently consolidated or eliminated 80 of its 259 boards and commissions — that’s 30 percent.

Battalio said lawmakers need to use a data-driven approach that looks across all of state government.

“We can’t protect a certain corner of the government because we like that corner,” Battalio said.

Battalio said legislators must also consider how reductions can impact federal funding requirements.

“In some cases, you may be left with a choice between the least duplicative, most efficient-looking system and one that actually allows you to draw down the federal dollars that we expect to.”

A government reform task force, made up of lawmakers from both parties, plans to meet again later this year to consider recommendations.

