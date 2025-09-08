© 2025 WBAA
Jennifer-Ruth Green resigns as Indiana public safety secretary; State Police head Anthony Scott takes over

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Two headshots side by side show Jennifer-Ruth Green and Anthony Scott. Green is a Black woman with black hair, wearing a dark jacket over a black top and a large gold necklace with gold discs on it. Scott is a White man with dark hair. He is wearing a state police uniform, including a hat. The uniform is a dark blue with gold accents, including a gold badge over his chest and on the hat. His shirt is also dark blue, with a light blue tie.
Courtesy of Jennifer-Ruth Green Facebook, Indiana State Police
Jennifer-Ruth Green, left, had served as Indiana public safety secretary since Gov. Mike Braun took office in January. Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott, right, will fill the role with Green's departure.

Indiana Public Safety Secretary Jennifer-Ruth Green has resigned, less than a year after taking the newly created position.

Gov. Mike Braun announced the change in leadership over the weekend.

The public safety secretary position was part of Braun’s state government reorganization. The cabinet post was created to oversee several agencies that include the state Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Correction, state Law Enforcement Academy, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and state Parole Board.

In an announcement on social media, Braun said he’d appointed Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott to fill the role.

Green said, in her own social media statement, she’d been honored to serve in the position and praised Scott.

The resignation fuels speculation that Green is preparing another run for Congress. The military veteran previously lost the race for Indiana’s First Congressional District in 2022. But Indiana Republicans are considering redrawing those district lines in a bid to make it easier for Republicans to win.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
