Indiana voter advocates deliver thousands of petitions opposing redistricting to Statehouse

WBAA | By Brandon Smith
Published September 9, 2025 at 1:33 PM EDT
A poster outside the governor's office reads Dear Governor Braun, Please don't listen to Washington D.C. politicians trying to pressure Indiana lawmakers to redraw congressional districts years before redistricting is scheduling and without new census data. Hoosiers play fair. This is now how we do things here in Indiana. We believe in honest elections, fair maps and a democracy that works for all of us — and we don't need to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to go through a process we just did a few years ago. Hoosiers do not want or need new congressional districts, and we don't want to pay for a special session when too many of us are struggling to pay for groceries, health care, utility bills and other necessities. Please focus on the everyday challenges we're facing right now and stand strong against political pressure from Washington outsiders. Sincerely, 8,900 Hoosier constituents.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Voter advocacy groups delivered petitions opposing mid-cycle redistricting to the Statehouse offices of Gov. Mike Braun, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) and House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers).

It appears increasingly likely that Indiana Republican lawmakers will redraw the state’s congressional districts to help Republicans pick up more seats.

Voter advocacy groups delivered petitions from about 9,000 Hoosiers to the Statehouse Tuesday, opposing that effort.

The petitions were gathered by groups that include the League of Women Voters of Indiana, Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, Women4Change Indiana and the Indiana Alliance for Retired Americans.

Megan Robertson from Indiana Conservation Voters said the congressional map lawmakers drew just four years ago kept communities together. She said a new map would split them apart.

“We know that most of the legislators in this building know that this isn’t what they should be doing,” Robertson said. “They know it.”

READ MORE: Democrats blast Indiana Republican lawmakers for White House visit amid redistricting push

Looking for answers on statewide issues? We've got you covered with our project Civically, Indiana.

Common Cause Indiana’s Julia Vaughn said redrawing the districts now would send a terrible message.

“You are pretty much telling Hoosier voters, ‘We don’t care what you think. Don’t bother to show up; just stay home because we’ve already decided who is going to represent you,’” Vaughn said.

Vaughn said that’s particularly troubling in a state that already has some of the worst voter turnout in the country.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
