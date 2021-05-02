© 2021 WBAA
Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK: Luedji Luna

By LaTesha Harris
Published May 2, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT

Tiny Desk Meets AFROPUNK was the opening event of AFROPUNK's "Black Spring" festival. The virtual celebration, hosted by Jorge "Gitoo" Wright, highlighted outstanding talent in Afro-Latin and Afro-Caribbean music across the globe. Our showcase featured four artists who honored their homes and celebrated the art their heritage has inspired.

"I feel that we are living in a crazy moment in a crazy time and music has been a safe place for me — the only safe place for me," Luedji Luna says in a low, alluring voice as she explains the purpose of her latest album, Bom Mesmo É Estar Debaixo D'Água. The album, much like the Brazilian singer-songwriters's Tiny Desk performance, is a respite from these times. Elements of jazz and blues are infused with African rhythms as Luna uses music to express her ongoing struggles for autonomy as a Black woman. She performs from her coastal hometown of Bahia in the city of Salvador, Brazil, where African culture flows in abundance. Luna is a powerhouse, entrancing and elegant, soulful and spiritual, as she uses her platform to discuss individual and systemic forms of anti-Blackness.

SET LIST

  • "Lençois"

  • "Erro"

  • "Chororô"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Luedji Luna: vocals

  • Weslei Rodrigo: bass

  • Sergio Machado: drums

  • Gabriel Gaiardo: keys

  • Vinicius Sampaio: guitar

    • CREDITS

  • Video: Flow Creative Core, Aline Juliet, Kadu Borges, Dilson Laguna

  • Audio: André Ramos

  • Scenographer: Juliana Laguna

  • Executive Producer: Gabriel Ramos

  • Assistant Producer: Reginaldo Vilela

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Abby O'Neill

  • Video Producer: Maia Stern

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

