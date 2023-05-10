© 2023 WBAA
artsspotlight.png
WBAA Arts Spotlight

Artistic Director Nick Palmer’s Fond Farewell to the Lafayette Symphony

By Ray Steele
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
Maestro Nick Palmer

Nick Palmer is saying goodbye to his Indiana home of 16 years, but he is not yet putting down his baton for good. In March 2022, the artistic director for the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra announced that this would be his final season with the organization, and that season is coming to a close this weekend with a concert entitled “Nick’s Picks.” It’s a collection of some of Maestro Palmer’s favorite pieces, including one that has never been presented before.

In this week’s Arts Spotlight, WBAA Morning Edition host Ray Steele spoke to Palmer about his time in Lafayette, as well as what’s next for the veteran conductor. Listen to the interview in the link above.

WBAA Arts Spotlight
Ray Steele
