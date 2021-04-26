Apple Announces $100 Million Investment In New Indiana Facility

Apple plans to invest $100 million to build a new state-of-the-art distribution center in central Indiana as part of its Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

The announcement is part of the company’s expansion in multiple parts of the country totaling $430 billion.

The Indiana site will help Apple “accelerate delivery timelines and personalization,” according to the company’s news release.

The facility will be located in Hendricks County and bring about 500 new jobs to the area in the next four years. XPO Logistics will oversee operations.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that the state’s “business-friendly ecosystem continues to bring innovative, cutting-edge companies like Apple to the Hoosier state.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered XPO Logistics up to $5 million in conditional tax credits for the job creation plan.

