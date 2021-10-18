-
Apple plans to invest $100 million to build a new state-of-the-art distribution center in central Indiana as a part of its Advanced Manufacturing Fund.The…
-
This American Life, a weekly radio program, has announced that it's retracting a story based on Mike Daisey's monologue, "The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs." Friday's statement by Ira Glass said the show decided to make the retraction because reporting by American Public Media's Marketplace turned up fabrications in Daisey's story.
-
The expectation briefly pushed Apple's stock price to $600 a share on Thursday.
-
Justice threatened to sue over the industry's practice of setting a price floor on e-books.