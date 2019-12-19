Ask The Mayor: Frankfort's Chris McBarnes On Parking Overhaul, Aquatic Construction Costs

While Frankfort leaders are hoping to draw more people to the area this holiday season for winter festivities, they’re also faced with a problem: where all those people are going to park, especially as year-round residents get frosty about wanting to share those same spaces.

So on this week’s Ask The Mayor program, we’ll chat with Chris McBarnes about what his city’s remedy might be. Some cities have installed parking meters, while others, such as Lafayette and West Lafayette, have chosen more passive – but more costly – forms of enforcement.

Also on this week’s show, the city is still about 18 months away from the projected opening of its new aquatic center. But as we’ve heard from other mayors on this show, construction costs have skyrocketed in recent months as the state grapples with a skilled workforce shortage. So might the city’s budget for the project be in over its head?