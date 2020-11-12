Ask The Mayor: Lafayette's Tony Roswarski On Doing Our Part And Hard Choices Ahead

Listen to the episode here.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new restrictions for counties designated as orange or red on the state’s COVID-19 map, which includes Tippecanoe County. How are local officials factoring in these new guidelines as they plan for the next steps to slow down the community spread of the coronavirus?

In our talk with Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski, we’ll discuss what restrictions are on — or off — the table as local and statewide case numbers, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to rise. What should residents be prepared for, and how serious could the impact of the upcoming holidays become? How far can guidelines go when it comes to gatherings?