Tony Roswarski

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: local governments are taking steps to encourage employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, offering financial…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: school is back in session across much of Tippecanoe County, and the debate over mask mandates for students -- and the…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Lafayette’s calendar was packed this week, with July 4th celebrations and grand openings for city projects on the…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: local governments across Indiana are deciding whether to opt out of the state’s potential opioid lawsuit settlements in…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: construction of Lafayette’s planned public safety building and parking garage is on the way after a groundbreaking…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Indiana’s statewide mask mandate ended this week, leaving it up to local governments to decide on stricter measures.…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: one year ago today, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 was a global pandemic, and local governments…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: COVID-19 case counts are improving in Tippecanoe County, and more local health department restrictions could be lifted.…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: COVID-19 vaccinations have expanded to new recipients in Indiana, with Hoosiers 70 and older now able to register for…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: COVID-19 vaccines are headed to Indiana as the spread of the coronavirus worsens across the state, and as Indiana Gov.…