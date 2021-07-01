Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette's John Dennis On The Future Of Fire Protection In Wabash Township

Listen to the show here.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: in Wabash Township, the township trustee, board members, and now all-volunteer fire department continue to grapple over the future of fire protection for township residents. What’s the impact on West Lafayette’s fire department after the township force announced this week they wouldn’t respond to dispatch calls until the trustee agrees to keep three paid firefighters on staff?

In our talk with West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, we’ll discuss a city ordinance aimed at facial recognition surveillance technology. And we’ll talk about how the city is preparing for the return of 100% capacity Purdue football games this fall.