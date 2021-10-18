-
Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette's John Dennis On Why He Plans To Veto A Ban On Facial Recognition TechThis week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s city council discussed whether to ban the use of facial recognition technology at their meeting on…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: in West Lafayette, a new policy ensures vaccinated city employees will be paid for COVID-19 sick days if they’re…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette puts a mask mandate back in place for city buildings as CDC masking recommendations change in response…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: in Wabash Township, the township trustee, board members, and now all-volunteer fire department continue to grapple over…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: the future of West Lafayette’s COVID-19 mask mandate is on the table at next week’s city council meeting. As Gov. Eric…
-
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis issued an executive order Friday ending the enforcement of the city’s mask-wearing ordinance. The move followed…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette’s mask mandate could be lifted next month. How will the city continue to transition away from COVID-19…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: mask mandates are back up for debate in Indiana after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced an end to the statewide order…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: the city of West Lafayette extended its local mask mandate this week, as Indiana’s broader mask mandate continues --…
-
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: COVID-19 numbers are trending downward across Indiana. And as vaccinations continue, so does the discussion about which…