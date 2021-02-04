Ask The Mayor: West Lafayette's John Dennis On Life After COVID-19, Vaccine Plans, And Child Care

Listen to the show here.

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: COVID-19 numbers are trending downward across Indiana. And as vaccinations continue, so does the discussion about which Hoosier recipients take priority – including in Tippecanoe County, where area educators reached out this week to the governor with concerns about their place in the state’s vaccine plan.

In our talk with West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, we’ll discuss the availability of child care in West Lafayette – a topic that came to the forefront this week after an early childhood education center was slated for closure. How does a lack of child care options affect parents, children, and the local economy?