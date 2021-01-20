Former VP Mike Pence Plans To Move Back To Indiana This Summer

Now-former Vice President Mike Pence flew to his hometown Columbus, Ind., today after attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration­.

Supporters greeted the former Indiana governor and his family when they landed at the Columbus Municipal Airport this afternoon just before 3 p.m.

Pence spoke to the crowd - thanking God, his family, the Indiana Republican Party, and former President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve as vice president.

"Serving as your vice president was the greatest honor of my life" he says. "But now that that season of service has come to an end, we just had to come home."

He also congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on assuming their positions today.

Pence added that he’s promised his wife Karen Pence – the 45th second lady - they would move back to Indiana this summer.

This story will be updated.