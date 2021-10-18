-
Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was laid to rest Tuesday in Logansport. Humberto “Bert” Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed during a bombing attack in…
Now-former Vice President Mike Pence flew to his hometown Columbus, Ind., today after attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Supporters greeted the…
The U.S. Capitol was engulfed in chaos on Wednesday, as supporters of President Donald Trump, responding to his call to head there, breached the complex,…
Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence cast absentee ballots in Indianapolis Friday.Pence is the former governor of Indiana and used the…
Indiana House leaders’ announcement Thursday that they’ll try to extend syringe exchange programs by at least one year is welcome news to health officials…
The rain didn’t stop people from coming out to the first Pride Festival in Vice President Mike Pence’s hometown of Columbus Saturday.The city closed off…
In his state of the city address earlier this year, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis prodded President Donald Trump. This came after the mayor attended an…
In Vice President Pence's hometown of Columbus, Ind., there are a lot immigrants with H-1B visas who were affected by the on-hold executive order. Others are scared they could be next.
Around 7,000 people gathered near the Indiana Statehouse Saturday to rally for women’s rights and protest the elections of Donald Trump and former Indiana…
The news that air conditioning-maker Carrier made a deal with President-elect Donald Trump to keep more than 1,000 jobs in Indianapolis came as a shock to…