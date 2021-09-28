Friday Recap

Listen to the show here.

Today we revisit some of our favorite conversations from this past week. First, we hear from nurses on the front lines and in academia on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their field of work.

We also listen back to the challenges of remote work, and whether it’s the new future employers should learn to adjust to.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guest:

Robin Newhouse

Dean of the IU School of Nursing on the IUPUI campus

Amy Pettit

Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer, Schneck Medical Center in Seymour

Rachel Spalding

Chief Nursing Officer, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes

Rebecca Ellis

Engagement Executive, AlignOrg Solutions