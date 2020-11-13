Indiana Hospital Association Calls On Hoosiers to Help Curb Surging Rates

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Indiana hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 reached their highest point on Thursday since the state began releasing that data. The Indiana Hospital Association, or IHA, says health care workers face a lot of uncertainties as case numbers continue to surge.

Laura McCaffrey, a spokesperson for IHA, said Hoosier hospitals will continue to have to make difficult decisions when it comes to providing health care if surging hospitalization rates don’t improve fast.

One major concern is the number of staff feeling worn out and overwhelmed. If these trends continue, McCaffrey said hospitals will face a staff shortage.

McCaffrey said she understands the importance of family-time over the holidays, the next month could prove critical to bringing hospitalization numbers down.

"I think one of my hospital members put it perfectly when he said, 'spare Thanksgiving to save Christmas,'" she said. "If we can all just kind of hunker down in the next month or so, that will make a really big difference."

McCaffrey said the best thing Hoosiers can do for hospitals right now is implement the safety measures everyone is familiar with; wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands and stay home if you suspect being ill.

The IHA released a statement Wednesday, backing Gov. Eric Holcomb's call for collaboration between state and local entities in helping curb the spread of the COVID-19 and help stabilize hospitalization rates.

Currently, there are 2,569 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus, nearly 200 percent higher than it was when the state moved to Stage 5 of its reopening plan.

Contact reporter Bárbara at banguiano@lakeshorepublicmedia or follow her on Twitter at @radiospice219.