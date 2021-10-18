-
As COVID-19 cases climb amid the rapidly spreading delta variant, overburdened health care workers and short-staffed hospitals are experiencing the…
Indiana hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 reached their highest point on Thursday since the state began releasing that data. The Indiana Hospital…
Hoosiers with private insurance pay more for hospital care than residents in 44 other states.A new study out Friday by the RAND Corporation — a…
Indiana health officials are endorsing a new set of guidelines for emergency departments prescribing opioids for acute pain.The Governor’s Task Force on…
The Indiana Hospital Association has created a new consumer website.IHA President Douglas Leonard says mycareINsight.org helps Hoosiers compare hospital…