True crime stories are more popular than ever through podcasts, documentaries, and best-selling books. Today we talk to Janis Thorton, the author of "No Place Like Murder: True Crime in the Midwest." She shares her experience writing the book along with stories of jealousy, betrayal, violence, and cold-blooded murder across the Midwest

Prodcued by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Janis Thornton

Author, "No Place Like Murder: True Crime in the Midwest"