Republican legislative leaders deliver warning to local governments ahead of 2025 session

Many of the issues lawmakers hope to tackle in the 2025 session affect local communities — from taxes to road funding, housing to economic growth.

Republican legislators are sending a message to local leaders about what they should do before coming to the Statehouse with requests.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said on issues like energy, particularly with alternative sources such as solar, some local communities have been resistant — which Bray said he doesn’t understand.

“People that are trying to advocate to put some of these resources into our state probably need to continue to build and work on relationships with those local governments, to make sure it’s worthwhile for everybody,” Bray said.

READ MORE: Local roads, bridges need billions of dollars a year over the next decade to maintain conditions

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said local governments are important partners — but that any partnership between the state and locals needs to work in both directions.

“What are you doing in your community to facilitate, whether it be energy, whether it be housing or any area of economic development growth,” Huston said.

Huston said local leaders “have to take some tough votes, too.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2024 IPB News