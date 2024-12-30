© 2025 WBAA
Republican legislative leaders deliver warning to local governments ahead of 2025 session

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 30, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST

Many of the issues lawmakers hope to tackle in the 2025 session affect local communities — from taxes to road funding, housing to economic growth.

Republican legislators are sending a message to local leaders about what they should do before coming to the Statehouse with requests.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said on issues like energy, particularly with alternative sources such as solar, some local communities have been resistant — which Bray said he doesn’t understand.

“People that are trying to advocate to put some of these resources into our state probably need to continue to build and work on relationships with those local governments, to make sure it’s worthwhile for everybody,” Bray said.

READ MORE: Local roads, bridges need billions of dollars a year over the next decade to maintain conditions

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said local governments are important partners — but that any partnership between the state and locals needs to work in both directions.

“What are you doing in your community to facilitate, whether it be energy, whether it be housing or any area of economic development growth,” Huston said.

Huston said local leaders “have to take some tough votes, too.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2024 IPB News

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
