Democrat Beau Bayh to run for Indiana Secretary of State

Beau Bayh filed Monday to continue his families’ political dynasty — running for Secretary of State.

Former U.S. Sen. and Gov. Evan Bayh announced the news in a post to X, followed by a news release.

“I’m proud to announce that my son, Beau, filed his candidacy for Indiana Secretary of State today. A 7th generation Hoosier, Marine Corps infantry Captain, Harvard graduate, and attorney, Beau will bring new leadership to an office that desperately needs it,” he wrote.

Beau Bayh, 29, has been attending key political events and considering a run against Republican Diego Morales.

“Right now, the Secretary of State’s office shows exactly what’s gone wrong,” Beau Bayh said. “Instead of serving Hoosiers, that office has been used to cut backroom deals, with our tax dollars funding perks for politicians and their insider friends. Hoosiers work hard for our money, and it’s being wasted. There’s no accountability. We deserve a Secretary of State who works for the people.”

His plan for the office includes:



Ensuring accountability for every tax dollar by calling out corruption, wasteful spending, and government abuse wherever it exists.

Opposing excessive taxes that are crushing working families.

Overseeing fair and secure elections.

Supporting the thousands of new businesses that create jobs and fuel our economy.

“I know what we’re up against. The secretary of state has a pretty good thing going for himself and his buddies,” Beau Bayh said in his launch video. “They won’t give that up easily. But I’m a Marine and we don’t run from a fight. And we’re all sick of self-serving politicians dividing us for their own benefit. Enough already.”

Morales has been a lightning rod for controversy in his first term, which began in 2023. He has been criticized for excessive travel, giving no-bid contracts to political donors, hiring his brother-in-law and giving massive bonuses to employees.

Democrat Blythe Potter is also running. She served in the U.S. Army Reserves and is a small business owner.

Republican Knox County Clerk Dave Shelton ran against Morales in the 2022 convention but fell short in the final tally. He announced he will run again in April days before Morales posted about his intention to run for reelection. Fellow Republican Jamie Reitenour is also challenging Morales.

Libertarian Laura Shillings will seek her party’s nomination.

The party nominees will be chosen at conventions in the summer of 2026 by party insiders and then will face off in the fall.

While in the Marine Corps, Beau Bayh rose to the rank of captain and graduated from the Scout Sniper Unit Leader’s Course.

Following his honorable discharge in 2023, he earned a law degree from Harvard University and served as a judicial law clerk in Bloomington for Judge David F. Hamilton on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

In August, Beau Bayh was on the SnydeReport podcast and talked about his interest in public service. He also has a twin, Nick.

“Growing up in a family, with my granddad as well, being surrounded by public service, that was always something that was interesting to me,” Beau Bayh said on the podcast. “I had been given all these great opportunities…to whom much is given much is expected and we all have an obligation to give back.”

He follows in the footsteps of his father, who served Indiana in multiple offices for more than 20 years. Evan Bayh’s first office was also Indiana Secretary of State in 1986. Before that, his grandfather, Birch Bayh, also served in the U.S. Senate for almost 20 years.

