Purdue University announces new provost after month-long internal search

Purdue University announced on Tuesday the hiring of a new provost after a month-long internal search.

Provost Jay Akridge announced in November that he would be stepping down from the position.

Akridge has served as the university provost since 2017 and will be succeeded by Patrick Wolfe, who currently serves as the dean of the College of Science.

Wolfe, who according to Purdue was selected from a field of 20 nominees, said in a statement that he looked forward to making the university the “most consequential comprehensive public research university in America.”

Before coming to Purdue, Wolfe held teaching positions at Cambridge and Harvard, and served on the faculty of the University of London.

Wolfe’s role is one of several administrative changes as the university transitions from the leadership of Mitch Daniels to incoming President Mung Chiang.