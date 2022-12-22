© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purdue News / WBAA

Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
IMG_1908.JPG
Purdue Board of Trustees chair Mike Berghoff pictured during December’s board meeting (WBAA News/Ben Thorp)

Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony.

The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.

In a statement, chair of the board Mike Berghoff wrote that after reviewing the entirety of commencement for context, the board found Keon’s comments “extremely offensive and insensitive.”

“This offhand attempt at humor was in poor taste, unbecoming of his role as chancellor, and unacceptable for an occasion that should be remembered solely for its celebratory and unifying atmosphere,” Berghoff wrote.

Last week, the board wrote that they had accepted a formal apology issued by Keon after clips of his statements went viral.

In their statement Thursday, the board wrote that Keon’s remark did not reflect a “pattern of behavior or system of beliefs”, but if there was a repeat incident it would be grounds for further action - including dismissal.

Purdue News
Benjamin Thorp
See stories by Benjamin Thorp