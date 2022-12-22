Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty

Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony.

The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote , which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.

In a statement, chair of the board Mike Berghoff wrote that after reviewing the entirety of commencement for context, the board found Keon’s comments “extremely offensive and insensitive.”

“This offhand attempt at humor was in poor taste, unbecoming of his role as chancellor, and unacceptable for an occasion that should be remembered solely for its celebratory and unifying atmosphere,” Berghoff wrote.

Last week, the board wrote that they had accepted a formal apology issued by Keon after clips of his statements went viral.

In their statement Thursday, the board wrote that Keon’s remark did not reflect a “pattern of behavior or system of beliefs”, but if there was a repeat incident it would be grounds for further action - including dismissal.