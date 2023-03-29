Citing security concerns, Purdue blocks TikTok on university networks

Purdue University has begun blocking access to TikTok’s website and mobile app for users on the university network.

The block follows similar steps from the school to reduce the use of the app on computers and phones.

Earlier this year , Purdue announced it shut down its official TikTok account and required all colleges and departments to follow suit.

A university spokesperson says the move was made in response to concerns about cybersecurity, algorithmic censorship of free speech, and threats to national security.

According to the spokesperson, TikTok’s “overly invasive privacy and use agreements” that allow access to phone data, geolocation, and contacts – along with a Purdue IT security audit – triggered the block as part of an effort to protect Purdue systems.

In Washington D.C., TikTok’s chief executives have claimed that there is “no evidence” that the Chinese government has access to the data of U.S. app users.

Purdue’s ban does not impact non-Purdue cellular users, home or public Wi-Fi.