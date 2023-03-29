© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD1 and HD2 sub-channels on 101.3 FM are experiencing frequent outages. All online streams are still available, and the analog feed of 101.3 FM is unaffected. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.
Purdue News / WBAA

Citing security concerns, Purdue blocks TikTok on university networks

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
npr.brightspotcdn.jpeg
Purdue University has moved to block TikTok on Purdue phones and networks. (FILE PHOTO Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Purdue University has begun blocking access to TikTok’s website and mobile app for users on the university network.

The block follows similar steps from the school to reduce the use of the app on computers and phones.

Earlier this year, Purdue announced it shut down its official TikTok account and required all colleges and departments to follow suit.

A university spokesperson says the move was made in response to concerns about cybersecurity, algorithmic censorship of free speech, and threats to national security.

According to the spokesperson, TikTok’s “overly invasive privacy and use agreements” that allow access to phone data, geolocation, and contacts – along with a Purdue IT security audit – triggered the block as part of an effort to protect Purdue systems.

In Washington D.C., TikTok’s chief executives have claimed that there is “no evidence” that the Chinese government has access to the data of U.S. app users.

Purdue’s ban does not impact non-Purdue cellular users, home or public Wi-Fi.

Purdue News
Benjamin Thorp
See stories by Benjamin Thorp