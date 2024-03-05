Protesters call for West Lafayette to take a stand on Israel Palestine war

West Lafayette’s city council was the site of a protest Monday night as community members asked for a resolution that calls for a ceasefire in the Palestinian city of Gaza.

Protestors pointed to a recent International Court of Justice finding that it was “plausible” Israel had committed acts that violated the Genocide Convention during its war with Palestine.

Protestors also asked for West Lafayette to divest from Israel.

Ahmed Mahdi said that as a taxpayer he worried his taxes support atrocities in Gaza.

“This isn’t just my demand, it's the voice of the majority of West Lafayette residents who stand for justice and humanity,” he said.

Residents underlined why they thought West Lafayette should take up the resolution - while acknowledging the conflict was thousands of miles away.

Frank Rosenthal said he understood that it may seem unusual to take up a resolution addressing the conflict, but pointed out that city councils across the country have taken up the issue.

“There’s an opportunity here for us in this community to make a statement,” he said. “To affect what happens, maybe it’s a very small influence we can have, but I think we should have it.”

At least 48 cities across the country have passed resolutions calling for a ceasefire, according to a report.

There was no resolution before the city council Monday night.

Councilmember Kathy Parker said she doesn’t know if the council would take up the issue in the future.

“I think it’s safe to say we all oppose genocide but this conflict is very complicated,” she said.

Parker says the council tries to ensure that issues in front of the council have “relevance to West Lafayette.”