Jasmine Garsd Joins NPR As A National Correspondent

In a note to newsroom staff Chief National Editor Vickie Walton-James announced the following update:

Colleagues:

I'm pleased to announce that Jasmine Garsd will join NPR as a National Correspondent covering criminal justice and general assignment, based in New York. Jasmine is very well known to NPR. So, this is a homecoming, of sorts.

Over the years, Jasmine has worked across desks, shows and podcasts, covering a range of issues, including immigration, poverty and race. She has produced stories for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Tell Me More With Michel Martin and Embedded.

Along with Felix Contreras, Jasmine co-hosted the Alt.Latino podcast for several years starting at its inception in 2010. Five years later, she was among a team of reporters with Latino USA that won a Peabody Award for the series "Gangs, Murder and Migration," about life amid El Salvador's gang war.

Jasmine was the lead reporter for a global initiative documenting women's lives for The World before spending a year with NPR's Business Desk. There, she covered issues ranging from technology to social media to unemployment. Most recently, she has been a senior reporter for Marketplace. Jasmine has spent the last year reporting in the Bronx, where unemployment reached more than 20 percent, leaving many Black and Latino minimum wage workers woefully unprepared for the pandemic.

During the course of her career, Jasmine has won two Gracie Awards and a 2016 Overseas Press Club Lowell Thomas Award for "Women of Colombia's War," which aired on The World.

We're thrilled that Jasmine is returning to the network. She'll start May 24th. Please join me in welcoming her.

Thanks.

Vickie

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.