Overmono, 'So U Kno'

By Otis Hart
Published July 7, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT

The high-low breakbeats and ambient bassquakes on Overmono's "So U Kno" sound right out of the classic Burial playbook, but our underground overlord rarely has this much fun these days. Brothers Truss and Tessela don't shy away from the chipmunk R&B vocals, giving this track from fabric presents Overmono (out July 16) the hooks necessary to merit repeat listens. This is the second world-class single of the year for the London producers, the first being April's celebrated "Pieces Of 8."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

