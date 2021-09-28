Australian Man Pays Homage To Nirvana's 'Nevermind' In A Roundabout Way

(SOUNDBITE OF NIRVANA SONG, "SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT")

Good morning. I'm Noel King. An Australian man who loves Nirvana decided to pay homage to their album "Nevermind" in a very roundabout way. Using a GPS tracking app, Pete Stokes biked a 93-mile route that forms a picture of the album's art - the naked baby in the pool - when it's viewed from above. It took him almost 8 1/2 hours, which is enough time to listen to "Nevermind" 12 times over. It's MORNING EDITION.

