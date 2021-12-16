COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as an estimated 1 in 10 Hoosiers has active infection

Listen to the broadcast version of this story

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital census surpassed 3,000 for the first time in 2021. And hospitals are stretched ahead of the holidays.

Dr. Scott Stienecker is an epidemiologist with the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. He said several hospital systems in northeast Indiana are at 115 percent capacity.

"At this point, there is nobody to divert to, we are the institution of last resort," he said. "We’re far, far past being over full."

There has been a rapid growth in new cases – still driven by the delta variant, which accounts for 99 percent of sampled cases, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

"Right now, to date, in the state of Indiana – 1 out of 10 to 1 out of 8 people has active COVID disease," Stienecker said.

Stienecker said that’s based on positive cases, the positivity rate and estimates from the state and Regenstrief Institute. He also suggests social distancing, testing and wearing masks ahead of holiday celebrations.

Indiana has reported nearly 32,000 new cases in the last week.

