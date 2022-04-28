Ask The Mayor: Crawfordsville's Todd Barton on selling the city and the future of energy

This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: residents in Crawfordsville can look forward to lower electric bills. What changes to state law set this in motion, and how will citizens and business owners benefit from the rate decrease? And what does the future

In our talk with Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton, we’ll discuss a recent profile of the city that highlights its appeal for companies on the lookout for the best place to build. How can Crawfordsville maintain its momentum and ensure that businesses who settle in the area have a robust base of workers?

Plus, more on next week’s primary elections, and how the city plans to spend its share of the state’s Community Crossing Matching Grant funds.