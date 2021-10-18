-
The Indiana General Assembly adopted a two year, $30 billion budget, one Republicans say contains the largest tax cut in state history. However, Democrats…
-
House and Senate leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on the final two year budget. They say it includes significant increases for education and roads…
-
Indiana posted a stronger third quarter of tax revenues than expected this fiscal year, which could have an impact on budget negotiations.Indiana sales…
-
The Indiana House Monday approved a two-year, $30 billion budget its author says is fiscally responsible and funds the House GOP’s priorities. However,…
-
House Democrats offered their own budget proposal Thursday, including increased K-12 education funding and a progressive tax cut. The…
-
The budget proposal from Indiana House Republicans increases K-12 public education. The two-year spending plan is adding $344-million or a little more…
-
Tippecanoe County has roughly $7.5-million in uncommitted funds to start off 2013.Council members say the large cash balance is due to a tight control on…
-
The West Lafayette Community School Corporation will work with a budget in 2013 that is nine-percent more than the 2012 version.The district board…
-
The 2013 budget for Tippecanoe County is roughly $38.5-million.That’s an increase of .61% from 2012.The spending plan includes more than $1-million for…
-
The West Lafayette City Council is expected to take a final vote tonight on the 2013 budget. The spending plan is a little more than $18 million, which is…