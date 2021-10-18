2013 Indiana General Assembly

-
The fines for illegally parking in a handicap space will double July 1.Senator Ed Charbonneau’s (R-Valparaiso) bill originally raised the minimum fine for…
Top state lawmakers will meet at the Statehouse this week to establish the General Assembly’s top priorities for this summer’s study committees.The…
Though the so-called “Ag Gag” bill was killed in the waning hours of the legislative session, its proponents say the issue is not dead.The measure was…
The Indiana General Assembly adopted a two year, $30 billion budget, one Republicans say contains the largest tax cut in state history. However, Democrats…
With the governor’s signature, Indiana would become the 28th state to legalize and regulate midwifery after the House and Senate approved a bill Friday.…
Indiana took a major step toward overhauling its criminal code Friday as the Senate approved a bill four years in the making.The revision bill is the…
A new revenue forecast predicts even stronger tax revenue growth for Indiana over the next two years. However, House and Senate fiscal leaders say it will…
The most controversial portions of school safety legislation requiring armed personnel in Indiana public schools have been removed from the bill and sent…
Changes to a school safety bill made in a House committee will allow Indiana public schools to opt-out of a requirement that each facility employ armed…
House Ways and Means Chair Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) says he will not advance a bill addressing implementation of the Affordable Care Act.Legislation…