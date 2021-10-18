2016 indiana primary

-
Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, multiple media outlets announced what many had suspected for days: Donald Trump had won the Indiana GOP primary. But about…
Indiana has historically ranked very low among the 50 states in voter turnout during primary elections, but that might not be the case this year.Indiana…
Gov. Mike Pence Friday announced his endorsement of Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), just four days before Indiana’s primary. Pence…
Indiana’s high absentee voter turnout may signal a large primary turnout on May 3. Indiana voters have submitted around 119,000 absentee requests so far…
National, state and local representatives were on hand for Monday’s kickoff event for the group African Americans for Hillary, an advocacy organization…