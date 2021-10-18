A.J. Hammons

-
Imagine a prize fight where there are no jabs thrown, only haymakers -- and where no matter how staggered each combatant looks, there's a sense neither is…
-
Purdue's men's basketball team started Saturday's game by having seven different players make the team's first seven buckets. But when New Mexico clawed…
-
As the cliche goes, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.Incarnate Word, in just its third year as a Division I program, didn't beat #21-ranked Purdue, but as…
-
Early last year, when Purdue opponents played hack-a-Hammons or hammer-a-Haas against Purdue centers A.J. and Isaac, the resulting free throws were…
-
Cincinnati's Octavius Ellis was in tears when he left the court with 16 minutes left to play in his team's opening-round game with Purdue Thursday…
-
After learning they’d received a number nine seed in the NCAA basketball tournament, members of the Purdue men’s basketball team were variously relieved…
-
Knowing the importance of winning its final regular season game against Illinois Sunday, Purdue's men's basketball team played perhaps its worst opening…
-
Little seemed to worry Purdue coach Matt Painter Thursday.He didn't look bothered that starting forward Vince Edwards was on the bench in street clothes…
-
We know about college athletes because of their performance in the athletic arena. But what’s the life of a Division I athlete like when they’re not in…
-
A six-game losing streak to Ohio State came to an end last night for the Purdue men’s basketball team.The Boilermakers beat the 20th-ranked Buckeyes 60-58…