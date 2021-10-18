Alzheimer's Association

-
Numbers recently made available on an Indiana State Department of Health website show a significant increase in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease among…
-
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly is doubling down on its anti-Alzheimer’s disease efforts. Even though a high-profile Alzheimer’s drug failed its most recent…
-
More than 330,000 unpaid caregivers are providing an estimated $4.6 billion in care for about 100,000 Hoosiers diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.The data…
-
330,000 unpaid caregivers are providing an estimated $4.6 billion in care to people suffering from Alzheimer's disease, says a new report from the…