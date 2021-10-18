American Family Association of Indiana

-
Some Indiana anti-abortion activists are sounding a note of cautious optimism about the future of restricting abortion in the Hoosier State. That’s after…
-
Four Indiana cities are facing a lawsuit challenging LGBT protections in their human rights ordinances.The complaint alleges the local laws in…
-
Two groups among the state’s most outspoken opponents of LGBTQ civil rights laws are challenging a law enacted by the state legislature, as well as…
-
A majority of Hoosiers say using a constitutional amendment to deal with same sex marriage is the wrong course according to a new poll released Tuesday.…
-
Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly Friday publicly announced his support of same-sex marriage, saying he changed his position in light of recent Supreme Court…