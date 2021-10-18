Andrzej Panufnik

-
A music festival began one September in Warsaw, following the death of Joseph Stalin. The goal was to share new music – from the West – and from Polish…
-
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…
-
There’s an old joke about the “definition” of a string quartet: a good violinist, a bad violinist, someone who used to play violin, and someone who hates…
-
A new program airs Sunday and Tuesday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear…
-
Ambrose Bierce wrote that the definition of a fiddle is “an instrument to tickle the human ears by friction of a horse's tale on the entrails of a…
-
A new program airs Sunday nights on WBAA Classical: What's New. Host John Clare features new music, new releases, and interesting guests. Hear a special…