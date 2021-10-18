Anthony Copeland

-
The East Chicago Housing Authority is requesting $8 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.It says it needs more assistance leveling…
Cleanup begins soon on one of the sections of the lead contaminated West Calumet neighborhood in East Chicago. It comes after the Environmental Protection…
Residents of East Chicago's West Calumet Housing Complex are suing local officials as well as the private companies charged with cleaning up the…
A Democratic legislator who represented East Chicago in the Indiana House for a third of a century is being remembered by his peers. East Chicago Mayor…