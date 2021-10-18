-
The City of Crawfordsville, like many smaller Indiana municipalities, struggles to provide a comprehensive set of medical services. But anticipated…
-
A Purdue University research project aims to identify early autism markers through telemedicine.The research, led by Assistant Professor of Clinical…
-
A children’s gym recently opened in Lafayette is one of few in the state to offer equipment tailored for children on the autism spectrum. “Yeah, I like…
-
Improv theater has a few main rules, such as think quickly and work as a team.Those lessons have taken improv out of the theater and into corporate…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 1 in 68 children in the United States has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum…
-
On Monday, the Purdue Faculty Senate heard an impassioned and tearful resolution from chemical engineering professor Steve Beaudoin asking the school to…