The road funding plans moving through the House and Senate would mark a first: they'd reduce the amount of money the state considers an adequate…
Legislators' quest for money for road maintenance may be the death knell for Indiana's automatic tax rebate.Governor Mitch Daniels pushed through the law…
Approximately 335,000 Hoosiers who would have owed the state taxes next year, should be getting money back instead. The reason is the automatic taxpayer…
Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, state revenues remain well ahead of the most recent forecast. And Governor Mitch Daniels says Indiana could…
The 2012 fiscal year ended with the largest reserves in state history. Indiana has more than $2 billion in reserves, nearly 16% more than budgeted for.Of…
Governor Mitch Daniels says Hoosiers could see next year’s tax bills reduced by more than $100 per taxpayer.Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund kicks in…
Heading into the last month of the fiscal year, Indiana’s general fund revenues are nearly on target with the most recent revenue forecast.Through eleven…
Governor Mitch Daniels says full day kindergarten is now a reality for all Hoosier children, and he hopes it’s a permanent reality.Funding for full day…
It will be more difficult to trigger an automatic taxpayer refund under a bill passed by the General Assembly on its final day of session. With a strong…
Governor Mitch Daniels says he’s spoken with legislative leaders in the last few days on what he’d like them to focus on getting done in the final days of…