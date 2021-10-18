bicycle and pedestrian safety

-
The city of West Lafayette has spent significant time in recent months pondering new rules for different types of transportation. First it was electric…
-
More than a dozen Tippecanoe County streets would get state funding for improvements under a plan preliminarily approved by the county’s Technical…
-
Credit Crawfordsville residents for trying to improve safety in a number of ways – even if there may be pushback.In the wake of recent mass shootings, the…
-
If there’s one thing we here at WBAA want you to know about Ask The Mayor, it’s this: when you have a question, ask it!On this week’s conversation with…
-
Tippecanoe County leaders will get a look Thursday at one of the first data-driven attempts at measuring cycling and walking in the community.The Area…
-
The Lafayette City Council Tuesday night is expected to conduct a second reading of an ordinance creating an advisory committee which would be charged…
-
The City of Lafayette has begun evicting some residents from low-income housing just south of the city’s downtown.That’s because those homes are slated to…
-
Nearly two years after a distracted driver hit and injured a cyclist on Harrison Bridge between Lafayette and West Lafayette, an ad hoc committee is…
-
Access to Lafayette’s Columbian Park at South Street will significantly change next year in an effort to make the three-way intersection with Park Avenue…
-
A report from the Governor’s State Highway Association estimating the nation will see a 10 percent increase in pedestrian fatalities between 2014 and 2015…