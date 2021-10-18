-
Indiana ranks second in the nation for the rate of child abuse victims, according to an annual report from the US Department of Health & Human…
Children are reaching out to text-based crisis communication hotlines to seek help for mental illness. But a Purdue University study finds they’re also…
The Department of Child Services wants the legislature to help improve the process of reporting child abuse and neglect to the agency. Department of Child…
According to a recent report released by the Indiana Department of Child Services, the majority of fatalities due to child abuse or neglect occur in…
Ed. note: An earlier version of this story indicated the law would go into effect in July 2016. The story has been updated to correct the error. Starting…