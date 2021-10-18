-
Indiana’s new fiscal year got off to a slightly underwhelming start, continuing the streak of lackluster beginnings to its fiscal years under Governor…
-
Indiana last month faced the first significant revenue shortfall this fiscal year, collecting $64 million less than expected.A processing error shifted…
-
Indiana tax collections in August inched just ahead of projections two months into the new fiscal year. Indiana collected about $6 million more in taxes…
-
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal today Wednesday criticizing Connecticut’s $1.5 billion…
-
In a speech that was touted as one which would show Purdue as a leader in the country’s new manufacturing economy, the President of the National…
-
3:30 p.m. Update:Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington tells Network Indiana the investigation included a personal experience from a law enforcement…
-
Indiana tax collections have fallen below expectations four of the first five months of the fiscal year. November tax revenues came in about $48 million…
-
Indiana’s tax collections continue to struggle in the early part of the fiscal year. Indiana collected about $28 million less in taxes than expected in…
-
House and Senate leaders say they’ve reached an agreement on the final two year budget. They say it includes significant increases for education and roads…
-
Democratic gubernatorial hopeful John Gregg wants to eliminate the corporate income tax for Indiana businesses. He plans to make up the lost revenue by…