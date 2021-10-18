crop yields

-
A recent measure of agricultural sentiment showed farmers increasingly worried about their economic futures. The Ag Economy Barometer saw the largest…
Indiana farmers aren't harvesting quite as much corn as expected this year — but they should still have record yields for soybeans. As of this month, the…
Harvest season is beginning for corn and soybeans in Indiana. The latest USDA numbers say 74 percent of Indiana corn is mature, and 15 percent has been…
Purdue University cut the ribbon Monday on a $15 million plant research center that's the first of its kind in North America.Researchers at the new…
Things are looking up for the quality of this year's corn and soybeans in Indiana and around the Midwest. That's according to the latest numbers from the…
A major new plant science lab at Purdue University has gotten funding approval from the state. Researchers at the $6.25 million Controlled Environment…
Indiana’s farmers are expected to produce significantly less corn this year while soybeans didn’t take as bad a hit after flooding that devastated parts…
Second-generation West Lafayette farmer Kevin Underwood has three tractors he uses to farm 1,600 acres of land – one is several decades old, another he…
The truck traffic at Kokomo Grain Company is constant."We will process between 400 and 500 trucks a day in the 12-14 hour day at this facility," says…
A Purdue professor describes the economic outlook as “weak, slow and uncertain.”Finance Professor Charlene Sullivan thinks a negative of the current…