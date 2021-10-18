-
Freezing temperatures this week are concerning Purdue University agricultural specialists.Peaches, grapes and wheat are especially vulnerable right now.…
Second-generation West Lafayette farmer Kevin Underwood has been collecting model tractors since grade school. But he can’t afford to replace the tractors…
Indiana’s farmers are expected to produce significantly less corn this year while soybeans didn’t take as bad a hit after flooding that devastated parts…
Indiana farmland values declined in all three categories last year for the first time since 2009 -- but a Purdue economist says the drop was expected.In…
This summer is shaping up to be one of the wettest on record in Indiana.And that means many farmers across the state are being flooded with problems.A…
With the prospect of Tropical Depression Bill swinging up across Indiana this weekend, farmers and some homeowners are keeping a wary eye on the sky.…