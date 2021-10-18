CTB/McGraw Hill

-
The Indiana Department of Education says student ISTEP+ scores were not negatively impacted by the scoring process completed by test vendor CTB. The…
The State Board of Education has put off setting the so-called “cut scores” for passing ISTEP after last-minute concerns about the test's…
After informing the Department of Education this week that there are issues with scoring this year’s ISTEP test, the president of testing company CTB…
Two national testing consultants – hired through an executive order Gov. Mike Pence issued this week – presented five recommendations to the State Board…
The Indiana Department of Education says it will proceed as planned to issue the ISTEP test beginning Feb. 25, even after Gov. Mike Pence signed an…
The next stress test for computer systems used in the ISTEP exam across Indiana was supposed to take place Tuesday.Now, it won’t happen until sometime in…
More than 100 Indiana schools are claiming they experienced interruptions when students took the online pre-test for the ISTEP Tuesday.It’s an unwelcome…
Indiana education officials will throw out the results of 1,388 ISTEP exams because of the statewide disruptions to this spring’s online tests. The move…
A new high school equivalency exam will soon replace the GED in Indiana. The decision was made because beginning next year, GED Testing Service will drop…
The head of the testing company that administers Indiana’s benchmark standardized test issued a public apology Friday, nearly two months after two…