-
It’s been about six months since the Trump administration declared a nation-wide public health emergency due to the opioid crisis, but many are wondering…
-
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is funneling over $7 million in federal money to Indiana healthcare centers to help revamp their…
-
Four Indiana health centers will receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding to address heroin and opioid abuse.The funds are part of a $95 million…
-
The deadline is rapidly approaching to sign up for a Marketplace insurance plan.Feb. 15 is the last day for enrollment for 2015 coverage.Cara James,…