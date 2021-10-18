-
For someone with depression, finding an antidepressant that works is a trial and error process that often takes weeks or months.As Indiana Public…
-
Latino teens demonstrate higher levels of stress, depression and suicidal thoughts than any other school-age demographic in the state.Indiana Public…
-
Indiana has the second-highest percentage in the nation of children who have a parent who’s been incarcerated. A new study shows this can have long…
-
Currently, there's no quick fix for severe depression. Antidepressants usually take weeks to work, if they work at all. But patients who received experimental doses of ketamine — long used as an anesthetic, and an illegal club drug — report an astounding relief from their symptoms in less than a day.